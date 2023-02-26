Minibugs Nursery and Pre-School, on Ovenden Road in Ovenden, has received the boosted rating, with an inspector saying: “Children really enjoy their time at this nursery.”

As reported by the Courier, a report by an Ofsted inspector who visited in September had said safeguarding at the nursery was not effective, and gave the early years business an ‘Inadequate’ rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in the latest report, the inspector said safeguarding IS effective.

Minibugs Nurseries Ovenden in Halifax

“All staff have an excellent knowledge of how to keep children safe,” said the report.

It also praised the nursery manager and staff for working closely together to provide a consistent and coherent approach to children's learning, said staff support children's developing speech and language, and said children are provided with a variety of healthy and home-cooked meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most recent report also said: “Staff have reviewed how they manage children's behaviour and have put new strategies in place. As a result, children are calm and demonstrate wonderful behaviour.”

And it added: “Parents are passionate about the nurturing care their children receive from staff. They comment that their children are always eager and happy to attend.”

The nursery had told the Courier that the first report did not reflect the quality of childcare it provides, and had lodged a formal challenge with Ofsted.

It now says it is delighted with the revised rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marina Guido, Managing Director of Minibugs Nurseries, said: “We are overjoyed to receive such fantastic feedback which is truly reflective of the high standard of care and the safe, loving environment we provide for our learners.

"I am immensely proud of our hardworking, knowledgeable team who have worked tirelessly to ensure that we provide the most wonderful learning experience for our children, and it is extremely rewarding to see that Ofsted have recognised the positive impact that attending Minibugs has on our children.