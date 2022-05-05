Halifax primary school crowned best in Yorkshire at Kellogg's Breakfast Club Awards

The school has won a cash prize of £1,000 to spend on its breakfast club and a trip to London for the awards ceremony which will take place at the House of Commons.

The panel of judges, which was made up of MPs, selected the winners based on the inspiring individuals and activities that transform the mornings of children across the UK and with so many amazing stories submitted, the competition was tough.

The Lee Mount Primary School Breakfast Club committed to ensuring that every child has breakfast to start their day.

Emme Ford, headteacher, left and Sarah Rathmell, breakfast club leader, right, with pupils from the school

This year’s awards ceremony will be made even more special in celebration of Kellogg’s 100th year of bringing breakfast to the UK.

Alexa Stephens, a teacher at the school said: “We are delighted and incredibly proud to have won the Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards.

“It means the world to us and we couldn’t be more grateful to Kellogg’s! This money is going to go a long way and help give our children the best start to their day.”

Around 70 pupils attend the breakfast club each day – after breakfast the children can read books and play team building games and board games.

Lee Mount Primary School will spend its winnings on toys and learning equipment that will help the children with their studies.

Chris Silcock, VP and chief of Kellogg’s UK & Ireland said: “I have had the opportunity to see the amazing work breakfast clubs do first hand. The last two years have proven that breakfast clubs are vital for so many families. They support working parents, offer a sense of normality when it is needed most and provide the essential fuel children need to learn.

“The Kellogg’s Breakfast Club awards provide a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the incredible and vital difference these clubs make across the UK. “