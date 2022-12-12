Four Halifax primary schools who represented a 'My Voice Matters' programme recently at a national music conference

The schools in the Elland Cluster - Bowling Green Academy, Cross Lane Primary School, Elland Church of England School and The Greetland Academy – all take part in a programme called ‘My Voice Matters’, which raises standards of achievement through the integration of music and poetry, supported by Forest School learning.

The programme began in September 2020 and aimed to re-engage pupils in collaborative learning opportunities after the pandemic.

Such has been the success of the programme on children’s outcomes, that leaders were invited to present the ‘My Voice Matters’ programme at the annual Music Mark Conference in Newcastle.

Elland Cluster’s showcase presentation included filmed interviews with children and adults in classrooms and in the Forest School and also ‘live’ sessions on the conference stage, in front of over 200 adults, led by the poet in residence and musician in residence.

The ‘My Voice Matters’ programme promotes creativity, spontaneity, confidence and risk-taking within a safe and challenging environment and involves children enjoying regular sessions with a musician and a poet, as well as visits to the cluster’s Forest School.

One pupil who attended the conference, Jacob Welton from Bowling Green Academy, said; “It was amazing to go to Newcastle. I felt kind of famous to go on stage in front of so many people. It felt good to show them that my voice matters because it does – everyone’s voice is important, and it’s okay to think differently and show other people that."

Mark Sharp, cluster lead headteacher, added: “It was a real privilege to showcase My Voice Matters on a national stage.

"Our children behaved impeccably on the day - with confidence and gusto - and they were all wonderful ambassadors for Halifax primary schools.

"It is now hoped that children across the nation can benefit from such a creative and innovative approach to learning so that the next generation can truly inspire and bring about

positive change.”

