Halifax primary school sets this cute snow day homework for its children

Children at a Halifax primary school were set some heartwarming homework for their snow day today.

By Sarah Fitton
2 hours ago - 1 min read

With their classrooms shut because of the severe weather, pupils at Bradshaw Primary School were set a series of “important tasks”.

They were to “wear warm clothing, enjoy playing in the snow, go sledging, make a snowman and snow angels and treasure the memories – snow doesn’t fall that often”.

They were also encouraged to stay safe and send photos so they could share their snow fun with their teachers.

Fun in the snow at Crow Wood Park, Sowerby Bridge.
