Halifax primary school sets this cute snow day homework for its children
Children at a Halifax primary school were set some heartwarming homework for their snow day today.
By Sarah Fitton
2 hours ago - 1 min read
With their classrooms shut because of the severe weather, pupils at Bradshaw Primary School were set a series of “important tasks”.
They were to “wear warm clothing, enjoy playing in the snow, go sledging, make a snowman and snow angels and treasure the memories – snow doesn’t fall that often”.
They were also encouraged to stay safe and send photos so they could share their snow fun with their teachers.