A Halifax primary school in need of more room has been granted permission for an extension.

Calderdale Council’s planning committee was split on whether to allow Parkinson Lane Community Primary School permission to make the changes to a key new extension after submitting a different specification than that previously approved.

Their planning officers had recommended the application to vary planning conditions for the extension, which the school says it badly needs, be refused.

It differed too much in design and materials, they said.

Parkinson Lane Community Primary School at Parkinson Lane, Halifax.

The school had argued it needed to make the changes after construction cost inflation pushed costs upwards for the approved plans, which would use stone.

Planners were not convinced the savings would be that great but the school’s headteacher, Gugsy Ahmed, argued they were, and a majority of councillors ultimately backed the application.

A key driver for the changes was the school’s governors having to deliver value for money and there would be no loss of functionality or purpose with the changed design, said Mr Ahmed.

He said the changes, including composite materials, were being utilised in new building by the Department for Education (DfE) and the extension would be situated away from the main frontage and only visible to one residential property.

“Let’s move with the times, let’s get the building up,” he said.

“We really need this building – a decision not to proceed would deprive the children of an additional play and educational space.”

Officers, in the briefing paper to councillors, had said: “On the current 2024 costings, the stone-built proposal as approved would only be c. £17,395 more expensive than the proposed steel frame and cladding option being considered under this application.”

But Mr Ahmed said an independent quantity surveyor had said it would be more to the tune of a £166,000 saving.

Committee Chair Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat) said ultimately the decision councillors had to make was whether or not the changes proposed were acceptable as a design or not.

Although they were not all in agreement, by a majority of one, councillors agreed to permit the plans.

Councillors heard the 561-pupil, 98-staff member school, rated ‘Outstanding’ when by inspected by Ofsted last autumn, is one of the busiest primary schools in Calderdale and needs the extra hall.