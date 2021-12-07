Halifax pupil's festive design picked for front of MP's Christmas cards
A creative Halifax youngster’s drawing of The Piece Hall has been picked to front this year’s festive wishes from the town’s MP.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 10:57 am
Updated
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 11:00 am
Holly Lynch has chosen the colourful image by Whitehill Community Academy Year 6 pupil Indiya Jeffreys to go on her Christmas cards.
All the school’s pupils were invited to submit designs. Headteacher Jimmy Sayles said they all enjoyed takingg part.
Runners-up were Nadia Ciewiertnia, Year 6; Henry Croft, Year 4; Logan Aitchison, Year 5; Josie-May Hartley, Year 5 and Seth Murray, Reception.