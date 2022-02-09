Halifax rallies round to support Ash Green Primary School after devastating fire

Offers of help have been flooding in as people across the town and the rest of Calderdale try to help Ash Green Primary School get back on its feet.

Headteacher Mungo Sheppard said: “I’ve been so moved by the response. It's really humbling.

“We’ve had all sorts of offers of help. It’s really wonderful.”

Staff, pupils and church volunteers have been helping distribute food donated after the fire at Ash Green Primary School

Food and books have been donated, Halifax Panthers and other organisations have been inviting youngsters to join in activities, Invictus Wellbeing has offered counselling, and firms have been hosting collection buckets and offering technology and furniture.

Many of Calderdale’s other schools have been holding fundraising activities and one little girl from Salterhebble Junior and Infants School even offered money from her piggy bank.

Halifax firefighters organised a car wash on Sunday at Illingworth Fire Station which saw them joined by staff, parents and students from Ash Green, and Halifax’s MP Holly Lynch.

And there has been huge support from Holy Nativity Church in Mixenden, which offered activities and a place to talk through what had happened last week and today is holding a fundraising cake sale, between 2pm and 4pm.

Work is underway to invite Ash Green pupils back to the upper site.

On Monday, volunteers were helping put together packages for children, each containing learning packs, food donated by William Henry Smith School and cards made by youngsters at Whitehill Community Academy.

Four classrooms - belonging to Years 3 to 6 - were destroyed by the fire which ravaged the school’s upper site on Clough Lane last week.

Schools across the borough were in touch with Mr Sheppard almost immediately, offering resources and to have Ash Green pupils learning temporarily at their sites.

But Mr Sheppard said there is a consensus that Ash Green’s children should stay in the area.

The fire last week destroyed four of Ash Green Primary School's classrooms.

Calderdale Council has been incredibly supportive, he said, and he hopes to be able to invite youngsters back to the upper site after half term, on February 28. Children will be learning in temporary classrooms as well as the hall and ICT suite.

He stressed insurance money will cover the rebuilding but donations and money raised will be used to “put smiles back on children’s faces”.