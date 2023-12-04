Halifax school achieves results in the top three per cent of the country for English and Maths
Bowling Green Academy, in Stainland, has been informed that in Key Stage 2 the progress children make in Reading and Mathematics this year is in the top three per cent across all primary schools in England.
For standards in Writing, the progress children make is in the top two per cent of the country.
The data for progress measures is based on children’s achievements across Key Stage 2 as based on assessments at the end of Year 6, including national SATS tests.
It comes after the school’s recent Ofsted inspection, during which the school was rated as Outstanding in four areas of the framework, including Early Years Foundation Stage, Behaviour and Attitudes, and Leadership and Management.
Jamie Stuttard, Principal at Bowling Green Academy, said: “This has been an amazing year for us as a school where we have gone from strength to strength.
"Receiving the information that we are in the top three percent of the country for not just one subject - but three - is the icing on the cake.
“Our children continue to amaze us every day, and children succeed here from reception right up to Year 6, as these results show.
"We have a strong and exciting curriculum that builds children’s character and develops them as wonderful citizens, as well as focusing on academic standards to allow children to achieve extremely well and flourish in their learning.”
Bowling Green Academy is part of the Great Heights Academy Trust. Amanda Bennett OBE, CEO of the Academy Trust, added: “This is fantastic news for Bowling Green Academy. I have congratulated the team in school on their achievements for how well they prepare children to be truly ready for the next stage of their education.”