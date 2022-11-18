Halifax school first in Calderdale celebrated for championing refugees

Beech Hill School, off Pellon Lane, has achieved the status – an initiative organised UK-wide by City of Sanctuary and supported by Calderdale Valley of Sanctuary.

A School of Sanctuary helps its students, staff and wider community understand what it means to seek sanctuary, welcomes everyone as equal, valued members of the school community, and shares their vision and achievements with others.

The award was presented by Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher at a ceremony including singing and poetry prepared by the pupils.

Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher with Beech Hill School pupils

Lesley Bowyer, Former Assistant Director of Education, Calderdale Council said: "Beech Hill has a long-standing reputation for being an inclusive school that serves a large and diverse community.

“They are highly skilled at welcoming children new to England from many different backgrounds and life experiences."

The school’s staff and pupils learn about the many positive aspects of welcoming people seeking asylum and refugees, and are working hard to support new families settling into the area.

They hold workshops that encourage integration within the community and celebrate the diversity of their student base through multicultural events and festivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher with Beech Hill School pupils

They also organise joint activities with their partner school to develop an awareness of other ethnic groups, share best practices, and promote community cohesion.

Lisa, the Schools of Sanctuary Coordinator from Calderdale Valley of Sanctuary, said: "We are thrilled that Beech Hill is being presented with the prestigious Schools of Sanctuary award.

"The appraisal panel was impressed with Beech Hill's commitment, enthusiasm and inclusive policies and practice which demonstrate their culture of welcome.”