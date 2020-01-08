Halifax school first to be given 'World Class' status

A Halifax school has awarded an accolade which beats the previous best score of 'Outstanding'.

Trinity Academy Halifax, on Shay Lane, has been awarded the World Class Schools Quality Mark (WCSQM), the first school in Calderdale to achieve this accolade.

The World Class School Quality Mark is a student-focused award for non-selective state schools that demonstrate the best education provision for young people in the UK.

Principal Nick Robinson said: "The award is very well deserved by our brilliant students.

"We're so proud of what it says about them as well-rounded young people, their determination to succeed and also their sense of community, and the pride they take in their academy.”

The mark recognises schools that have moved beyond Outstanding to such an extent standards rival those of the best schools internationally.

Set against rigorous criteria, the award reflects the amazing progress made by the academy over the last decade.

Trinity Academy Halifax has developed into an Outstanding and now World Class institution, despite serving the same catchment area as the troubled Ridings School - closed after being dubbed ‘The worst school in Britain’.

A spokesperson from the school said: "This is testament to the hard work and dedication of all staff, parents, and most importantly the students, who continue to excel year on year, with the academy consistently being in the top 10% of schools nationally for student progress."

Unlike other quality standards, the WCSQM is a measurement of students against a framework of skills and competencies young people need to flourish in a global economy.

For a school to be deemed World Class, the calibre of the students must reflect World Class qualities in their knowledge, skills and confidence, and have developed a level of emotional and intellectual literacy superior to their peers.

As part of the judging process the school is assessed against a rigorous set of criteria.

A group of students representing each year group audited the school to collect evidence of how there criteria were met.

A small group of Trinity Academy Halifax students went on to attend an assessment centre event, where they were interviewed and then give the opportunity to present their vision for a classroom of the future.

The students were delighted to attend the WCSQM awards ceremony at Cambridge University where they received a certificate and a plaque, which is proudly displayed at Trinity Academy Halifax.