Halifax school forced to shut because of the number of staff self-isolating

Salterhebble Junior and Infants School

Salterhebble Junior and Infant School, at Stafford Square, shut yesterday to all children who will now be asked to learn at home.

The school was due to close on Friday for the summer holidays so will not not reopen until September.

Headteacher Caroline Bullard said: "Due to the number of staff being required to isolate, and in line with current Government guidance, we took the difficult decision to close until the end of term.

"Parents have been updated on the situation and the school has provided guidance to pupils to enable them to continue their education remotely.”

Last Tuesday, St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, on Portland Road in Halifax shut for a week because of the number of children and staff having to self-isolate.