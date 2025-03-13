Halifax school planning extension

A Halifax school is looking to extend its premises by demolishing some outbuildings.

The Gleddings Preparatory School has applied to Calderdale Council planners seeking permission to make the changes at its site on Birdcage Lane.

A school since 1961, The Gleddings is within the Savile Park Conservation Area.

It is not a listed building but, built around 1871, it is identified as a “significant building” in the Savile Park Conservation Area statement and the applicant considers it to be a “non-designated heritage asset.”

The Gleddings Preparatory School, Halifax

In accordance with this, according to supporting statements with the application compiled for the applicant by planning agent Mark Hide Associates, the new extension has been designed to minimise its impact on the conservation area setting and on the existing Gleddings buildings.

Sited to the west of the existing building, only recent structures – which the applicant argues detract from the building - will be lost.

The extension will be separated from the main building but joined to it with a glass link using original door openings at ground floor level.

The only historic fabric lost will be some masonry below a window opening which will be removed and used to restore an opening which has been converted to a fire escape, say the statements.

The new extension will be set back by more than 16m from the back of the footpath on Birdcage Lane, behind the grounds’ existing high wall and the Gleddings’ old Coach House.

It will only be visible at all in “long oblique views”, when it will be “visually insignificant”, argues the planning agent.

“Overall, the extension will not affect the significance of the conservation area.

“The use of The Gleddings as a school has allowed it to remain economically useful when so many similar large villas have been divided into multiple flats, with a loss of interior features.

“The extension will ensure continued financial viability and maintain this beneficial use.

“The extension respects the original building in terms of location, massing, materials and design, and there is minimal loss of historic fabric,” argues the planning agent.

The application, number 25/00143/FUL, can be viewed on the council’s website.