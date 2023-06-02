The Wicked stage show, London

The overall winners of the Wicked Writers: Be The Change competition will be awarded a class trip to see Wicked in London, as well as an in-person workshop with award-winning author of the High-Rise Mystery series and The Good Turn, Sharna Jackson.

Taking inspiration from the award-winning musical’s protagonist, ‘Elphaba’, students entered the competition by writing about a cause important to them, raising awareness and support to fight social injustice. From climate change to clean water, food banks to football, children up and down the UK have made their voices heard about the things they would like to change for the better in our society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shortlisted entries in Yorkshire are: Lucy Kettlewell, age 10, from Burley and Woodhead Church of England Primary School in Bradford, who wrote about women’s rights, sexism and discrimination, and Hannah Firth, 13, from Trinity Academy in Halifax, who focused on the treatment and attitude towards refugees coming to the UK, and the government’s Stop the Boats bill.

Both entries made good use of some fantastic writing techniques to demonstrate their passion for change, speaking directly to the judges, and using emotive language, repetition, and alliteration to make their point. The young writers also illustrated their arguments with informative statistics around their chosen subjects, as well as encouraging the judges to question their own beliefs, challenging stereotypes, and the status quo.

Beth Deighton, teacher at Trinity Academy, commented “We entered this competition to demonstrate to students that writing can provide an outlet for personal expression and creativity. It's exciting to show them that their thoughts, emotions, and ideas are valued in a real-world context.”