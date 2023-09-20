Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The report, published this week, awarded the school Outstanding judgements in four out of the five gradings, including Early Years Provision, Behaviour and Attitudes, and

Leadership and Management.

Two inspectors visited the school late into the summer term and noted "a real sense of community” in the school of over 150 pupils.

Staff and pupils at Bowling Green Academy

The report reserves strong praise for the teaching of phonics, which is deemed “expertly taught”, mathematics, which is “particularly strong” and a “highly effective” PSHE curriculum. Reading, in particular, is praised as the inspectors commented: “Pupils are captivated by stories… spellbound by what might come next”.

Leadership is regarded as "exceptionally strong” and early years’ outstanding judgement is praised in the report, which says “children get the precise teaching and support that they need... the early years provides the important foundational knowledge for what comes after”.

Ofsted also delivered high praise for the staff and pupils at the school. The report says “pupils are very well informed about what it means to be a good friend”, describes their maturity and character as “truly breath-taking” and recognises that they can talk “intelligently about standing up for what they believe and what is right”.

Jamie Stuttard, Principal of Bowling Green Academy, said: “We are thrilled to share our report – the summer holidays felt like a long wait to contain our brilliant news!

"Staff here do an incredible job every day and I am delighted their hard work has been recognised in this way.

“I’m particularly pleased our community links, great relationship with families and amazing pupils have shone throughout this report.

"It recognises the kindness, understanding of difference, excellent vocabulary, enjoyment of school and outstanding behaviour of our children – they are things we see every day at Bowling Green.”