Halifax schoolchildren welcome MP Holly Lynch to open their lovely new library

Holly Lynch visited Christ Church C of E VC Primary School in Pellon to celebrate the new facility.

Headteacher Jo Bastian said: “Holly Lynch was very complimentary of the school and staff and commented just how calm the environment was.”

Ms Lynch was given a tour of the school and spoke to school council members and librarians.

MP for Halifax Holly Lynch with pupils from Christ Church School in Pellon

Mrs Bastian said how proud she was of the staff and children who have helped to develop the library over this year.

"We have recently been very pleased with the recent good Oftsed judgement and report that states that 'Pupils are happy to come to this caring and inclusive school’,” she added.

