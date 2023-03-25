Halifax schoolchildren welcome MP Holly Lynch to open their lovely new library
Young Halifax bookworms welcomed the town’s MP to open their school’s new library.
Holly Lynch visited Christ Church C of E VC Primary School in Pellon to celebrate the new facility.
Headteacher Jo Bastian said: “Holly Lynch was very complimentary of the school and staff and commented just how calm the environment was.”
Ms Lynch was given a tour of the school and spoke to school council members and librarians.
Mrs Bastian said how proud she was of the staff and children who have helped to develop the library over this year.
"We have recently been very pleased with the recent good Oftsed judgement and report that states that 'Pupils are happy to come to this caring and inclusive school’,” she added.
"We are also very happy with the recent local authority safeguarding review which was also very positive and testament to the hard work all the staff do to support our pupils here at Christ Church.”