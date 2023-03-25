News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
22 minutes ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
22 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters

Halifax schoolchildren welcome MP Holly Lynch to open their lovely new library

Young Halifax bookworms welcomed the town’s MP to open their school’s new library.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT- 1 min read

Holly Lynch visited Christ Church C of E VC Primary School in Pellon to celebrate the new facility.

Headteacher Jo Bastian said: “Holly Lynch was very complimentary of the school and staff and commented just how calm the environment was.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Lynch was given a tour of the school and spoke to school council members and librarians.

MP for Halifax Holly Lynch with pupils from Christ Church School in Pellon
MP for Halifax Holly Lynch with pupils from Christ Church School in Pellon
MP for Halifax Holly Lynch with pupils from Christ Church School in Pellon
Most Popular

Mrs Bastian said how proud she was of the staff and children who have helped to develop the library over this year.

"We have recently been very pleased with the recent good Oftsed judgement and report that states that 'Pupils are happy to come to this caring and inclusive school’,” she added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are also very happy with the recent local authority safeguarding review which was also very positive and testament to the hard work all the staff do to support our pupils here at Christ Church.”

Read More
Halifax primary school sets this cute snow day homework for its children
Halifax