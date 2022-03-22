Halifax school's breakfast club chosen as finalists in Kellogg's awards

If it wins, Halifax Academy will join the other successful candidates for the awards ceremony in the Houses of Parliament this June and will receive a £1,000 cash prize.

The Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards champion the people and activities that make Breakfast Clubs so great – from inspirational volunteers to invaluable extra learning sessions.

This year’s awards ceremony will be extra special as Kellogg’s is also celebrating its centenary year of selling breakfast in Britain.

Kellogg’s has announced the finalists for the 2022 Breakfast Club Awards

Around 50 children attend the Halifax Academy’s breakfast club every morning before school. The club offers laptops, sporting activities, and additional support to attendees.

Fiona Black, Community and Partnership Officer at the school said: “We are really excited and incredibly proud to be shortlisted in this year’s Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards.

“Writing our entry gave us a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the fantastic children who attend every morning, not to mention the hard-working staff.

“If we’re lucky enough to win the award for Best Breakfast Club in the Yorkshire and Humber, we’ll spend the prize money on more gym equipment and several more Chromebooks so pupils have better access to resources.”

The aim of this year’s Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards is to recognise schools all over the UK for the incredible role they have play in making breakfast happen.

Kate Prince, Kellogg’s corporate social responsibility manager for the UK and Ireland, said: “So many clubs across the UK deserve recognition and after receiving over 500 applications, it’s been tough to pick our finalists from so many inspiring stories.”

“Breakfast clubs like the Halifax Academy’s play a vital role in society. They support working parents, feed hungry children and offer opportunities to increase informal learning with activities and socialisation, all thanks to the staff’s dedication.

“Kellogg’s has supported Breakfast Clubs for 24 years and over the last two years they have faced unprecedented challenges, so we are delighted to be able to recognise them for all of the hard work and dedication they have put in to keep things going.’’

A specialist panel of judges will now assess all 53 shortlisted entries across the UK and the winners will be announced by the end of March.