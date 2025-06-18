Halifax school's nursery offering free childcare

A Halifax school-based nursery is offering free wrap around care from September.

Whitehill Community Academy says the offer, for nursery-aged children, could save families up to £2,000 a year.

Chris Kimberley, principal at the school, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this opportunity to our local community.

"Ofsted praised our early years provision and we want to make it as accessible as possible to everyone.

Whitehill Community Academy. Photo: Google

"Whitehill is built on its community foundations, and we are determined to stick to these roots and provide the best possible education to children in our local area and their families.’’

The offer follows Whitehill becoming a feeder school for Trinity Academy Halifax and Trinity Academy Grammar.

The academy is welcoming parents who are interested in the offer to an information evening on Wednesday, July 2at 4.15pm.

Anyone who would like to attend is encouraged to call the academy admin team on 01422 244471 or email [email protected].