Halifax school's tasty cook book feeds Calderdale families
A Halifax primary school’s culinary lockdown project has become a fundraising triumph.
Pupils, parents and staff at St Mary’s Catholic Primary Academy, on Swires Road, were sharing their favourite recipes with each other at the height of the pandemic.
They decided to collate them and create a recipe book - the St Mary’s Catholic Primary Academy Family Favourites Cook Book - which they have been selling in aid of charity
So far, the book has raised more than £400 to provide food parcels for Calderdale families.
The books have also been on sale at The Murgatroyd Arms in Skircoat Green who gave pupils a cooking demonstration and put some of the recipes on their menu.