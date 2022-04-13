Halifax school's tasty cook book feeds Calderdale families

Pupils, parents and staff at St Mary’s Catholic Primary Academy, on Swires Road, were sharing their favourite recipes with each other at the height of the pandemic.

They decided to collate them and create a recipe book - the St Mary’s Catholic Primary Academy Family Favourites Cook Book - which they have been selling in aid of charity

So far, the book has raised more than £400 to provide food parcels for Calderdale families.

Some of the children at St Mary's Catholic Primary Academy with the recipe book