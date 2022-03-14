Halifax sixth form's scheme provides cash and coaching to help students get into country's top universities

Trinity Sixth Form Academy’s Scholars programme pledges support, coaching and funding for youngsters with the academic skills needed to apply to study at the country’s top institutions.

It is already celebrating its first successes, with four students gaining interviews at Oxbridge universities and three securing places - two at Cambridge and one at Oxford.

Hannah Ashton, Associate Assistant Principal, said: “I have conversations with some students who say ‘people like me don’t go there’.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity Sixth Form Academy's Kate Owen, George Rook and Taylor Campbell who all gained Oxbridge interviews

“It’s about breaking down those ideas and helping them realise that just because they live in the North of England doesn’t mean they can’t go to these universities that are some of the best in the world.

“It really doesn’t make a difference where you are from, these opportunities should be available to everyone if they can attain them.

“This has the backing of our CEO. It’s very personal to him as his youngest child has just been accepted to Oxford to study Medicine and he recognises that if it wasn’t for him being able to afford tuition, it would have been a very different process.”

Up to £6,000 per student is available to help youngsters compete for places at top universities.

“The students we work with come from some of the most deprived areas,” said Ms Ashton.