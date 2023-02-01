Halifax strikers gather on picket line outside Trinity Sixth Form Academy on day of national teachers' strike

The NEU – the UK's largest education union – is holding a national strike.

Unless the union reaches an agreement with the Government, this will not be the only strike. A series of regional actions are planned, including strike action across the Yorkshire and Humber region on February 28.

There could then be further national strike action on March 14 and 15.

Strikers on the picket line in Halifax.

A rally is also taking place outside Calderdale Industrial Museum in Halifax at 10.30am today (Wednesday).

Strike action is taking place because of a national dispute between teaching unions and the Government over teachers’ pay.

According to advice from the Department of Education, headteachers are expected to “take all reasonable steps” to keep schools open for as many pupils as possible during a strike.

It also says the decision to open, restrict attendance, or close a school is for the headteacher.

The decision for academies rests with the academy trust, but is usually delegated to the principal.

Headteachers should consult governors, parents and the local authority, academy trust or diocesan representative (where appropriate) before deciding whether to close,” says the guidance.

