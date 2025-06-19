Halifax teacher chosen from thousands for Teacher of the Year award

A Halifax teacher has been picked to win a prestigious national award.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Barnabas, from Trinity Academy Akroydon, has been recognised with a Silver Award for Teacher of the Year in a Primary School in this year’s Pearson National Teaching Awards.

He was chosen from thousands of others across the country for the title and is now in the running for a coveted Gold Award, which will be announced at a prestigious ceremony in London later this year and broadcast on BBC's 'The One Show'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a passion for literacy and evidence-based teaching, Trinity Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) says Mark has played a pivotal role in transforming teaching and learning at Trinity Academy Akroydon, using research and reflection to raise outcomes and aspirations for children.

Mayor Steven Leigh, Mark Barnabas (Primary Teacher of the Year Silver Winner) and Mayoress Linda Leigh

The trust also says he is an inspiring role model and mentor for teachers across Trinity MAT, “creating powerful professional development that benefits classrooms far beyond his own”.

In addition to Mark’s award, Trinity MAT is celebrating three more high-level recognition awards across its primaries.

Sue Hall, a teaching assistant at Trinity Academy Akroydon, received a Certificate of Excellence in the Teaching Assistant of the Year category for more than 25 years of dedicated service and support for generations of pupils and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Early Years Team at Trinity Academy Akroydon also received a Certificate of Excellence in the Early Years Team of the Year category for their work creating a nurturing, high-impact environment for the trust’s youngest learners.

Sheralee Williams (Early Years Team), Jemma Bentley (Early Years Leader), Mayor Steven Leigh, Mark Barnabas (Primary Teacher of the Year Silver Winner), Mayoress Linda Leigh, Claire Tetley (Pastoral Officer), Lucy Barker (Early Years Teacher), Susan Hall (Teaching Assistant)

And Claire Tetley, pastoral officer at Trinity Academy St Peter’s in Sowerby Bridge, was awarded Highly Commended status in the Unsung Hero category for her life-changing support of families and pupils over her 22 years of service.

Emma Hanlon-Gosling, director of primary at Trinity MAT, said: “Across our schools, we believe great teaching and care can truly change lives.

"These national honours recognise the compassion, dedication and skill of our staff – how deeply they are invested in helping children thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re incredibly proud to see this work celebrated nationally.”

Rebecca Holland, principal of Trinity Academy Akroydon, added: “We’re incredibly proud of Mark, Sue and our Early Years Team.

"This recognition celebrates what our community already knows – that they are exceptional.