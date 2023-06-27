Halifax teens can learn plumbing skills for free during their summer holidays

Plumb Learning CIC, based in Pellon, is launching a holiday club for people aged 13 to 16.

Funded by Calderdale Council, it will run Monday to Thursday from July 31 to August 31 and is free for families in receipt of benefits-related free school meals.

Young participants will be able to acquire practical plumbing skills, explore the world of engineering, connect with nature through outdoor activities, and enjoy a delicious hot meal.

Teens can learn the skills at sessions during the summer

"We are proud to provide a safe and engaging environment where teenagers can learn valuable skills while having fun during the holidays and grateful to have been awarded funding by Community Foundation Calderdale," said Hayley Pitfield, Managing Director at Plumb Learning CIC.

"Through our partnership with Calderdale Council, we are able to offer this enriching experience to families in need, ensuring inclusivity for those with and without special educational needs."