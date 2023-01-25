Halifax's wheelchair rugby league star Rob Hawkins visits Calderdale school
Halifax-born England wheelchair rugby league star Rob Hawkins visited Shelf J&I School recently and took the children through his incredible story.
Rob, who plays for Halifax Panthers’ wheelchair team, was part of the England World Cup winning wheelchair rugby league team in November.
Headteacher Jill Elam said: “We have been learning about growth mindset in school and Rob was our inspirational visitor. The children prepared questions to ask him.
“Back in November we had watched footage of this inclusive sport in assembly and the children were really interested in it.
"I contacted some of the England players through our school social media platform and they replied offering to come into school and talk to the children.
“Rob's visit coincided with our 'Inclusive Sports' week.
"Children have been learning about new, inclusive sports and having a go at New Age Kurling in their PE lessons.”
Pupil Belle Leeming said: "I'm inspired by Rob's determination because he is in a wheelchair but that hasn't stopped him from doing his favourite sport."
Chloe Smith, PE and School Sport Leader, said: “At Shelf School we have been working on developing growth mindsets and becoming resilient.
"Rob is a great example of this, and all the children took in what he was saying as he answered their carefully thought questions.
"We were all really excited to have a World Cup winner in our school and Rob's talk fitted really well with our inclusive sports week, getting everyone involved in as much accessible sport as possible.”