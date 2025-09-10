Paralympic gold medal champion Hannah Cockroft has been helping a Halifax school honour an inspirational former student.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hurricane Hannah was invited to Crossley Heath School for the unveiling of a tribute to Sue Rumbold.

Sue, who was in the class of 1982 and whose maiden name was Lord, was awarded an MBE for services to children and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She always kept a strong connection to Halifax and her former school, even while her career took her across Yorkshire.

Hannah Cockroft helps unveil a tribute to former Crossley Heath School student Sue Rumbold

Her passion for helping others began at Crossley Heath where she volunteered at the Phab Club to support disabled children to boost their confidence and independence.

She went on to work as a paediatric physiotherapist at Calderdale Royal Hospital before moving into senior leadership roles in children’s services.

Sue spearheaded the award-winning Child Friendly Leeds initiative and recruited hundreds of ambassadors from schools, businesses and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She even travelled internationally to share the approach, inspiring similar projects across the world.

Her name is featured on the Leeds Ribbons public art sculpture, which celebrates women who made a lasting impact on the city.

Sue was also a foster carer, a school governor, and a trustee of Martin House Children’s Hospice .

She also worked with Hannah when she was young.

Sue remained a proud member of the Crossley Heath community and was active in the Old Crossleyans Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She died in December 2024 after a short battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

Her loved ones now fundraise in her name for the MND Association, ensuring her mission to improve children’s lives continues.

Hannah brought her Paralympic gold medals and joined Sue’s family and friends for the occasion.

The tribute to Sue is in an area the school has decided to transform into a celebration of her and other incredible former female students from all walks of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school says it hopes her story, now displayed on the north staircase, will inspire generations of students to come.

If you have a story to share, you can email the Courier reporting team with some details and a good contact telephone number to reach you on at [email protected].