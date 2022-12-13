Inspectors say it is an improving school and that changes to senior leadership have helped accelerate positive changes.

The report says that pupils talk positively about the changes that they are and that behaviour has improved, but says that the number of suspensions are still too high and not all pupils behave as well as they should.

Inspectors found that teachers are clear about what they want pupils to achieve and that leaders have worked hard to create a curriculum that meets the needs of all pupils.

A student at Park Lane Academy. Photo: Campfire PR

However, they have not yet achieved this in all subjects.

The school is praised for its efforts in trying to improve attendance rates but the report says more work still needs to be done in this area.

The report says there are gaps in the knowledge that pupils are learning that need to be addressed, but the school is praised for its effective safeguarding arrangements and for the accountability of school leaders.

Stuart Hillary, head of school at Park Lane Academy, said: “We have taken big steps forward at Park Lane Academy with the support of students, parents, carers, and teachers. While the report raises some issues that require improvement, it notes that we are an improving school that has added extra staff to drive positive change. It also highlights that behaviour has improved, and there is growing access to enrichment activities.

“We aim to provide every child with their GCSE passport to success. Our goal is to maximise each child's potential, and we work hard to motivate students to reach their full potential by inspiring them to be the finest versions of themselves.

"The school has invested in training to support curriculum development and create engaging lessons that students can greet with enthusiasm. The Ofsted report noted that safeguarding measures are effective and strongly promoted in the culture.

"Park Lane Academy works closely with the local council and its Education Welfare Service to improve attendance. In addition, families are supported to address issues that may be preventing children from attending school post-Covid.”