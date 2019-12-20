Head of Salterhebble Junior and Infant School celebrates retirement with surprise assembly at the Shay Stadium

Beloved Salterhebble Junior and Infant School head teacher, Belinda Kerfoot-Roberts, retired after twelve years of service.

Yesterday afternoon, the school celebrated Mrs Kerfoot-Roberts' retirement with a heartwarming assembly at the Shay Stadium in Halifax.

Final school assembly for Mrs Kerfoot-Roberts, retiring head teacher of Salterhebble Primary School. Pictured with som Adam and husband Sam Kerfoot-Roberts. Photo by Bruce Fitzgerald.

Staff, governors and pupils shared their gratitude and fond memories of the well loved educator. Each year group took turns singing songs for her, including a Queen medley and a rendition of Erasure's 'Give a Little Respect'.

"It's so overwhelming. It's been such a privilege and I'm so proud to have been the head of. It's been a huge part of my life and I'll miss it so much. It's been a challenging, exciting and rewarding," said Mrs Kerfoot-Roberts.

Mrs Kerfoot-Roberts plans to help train new teachers and headteachers in her early retirement.

Friends, family and colleagues shared their thanks in heartfelt tributes for Mrs Kerfoot-Roberts.

Retired teacher and Belinda's mother, Helen Atkinson said: "Ever since she was a little girl, Belinda has always given 100 per cent. I'm very proud of her.

Belinda's husband Adam Kerfoot-Roberts said: "She loves what she does. Throughout her career she's just lived and breathed education and does so much for her students."

Carol Wood Deputy Head, who organised the surprise assembly, said: "It's been an honour having Mrs Kerfoot-Roberts as our headteacher for the last twelve years.

"She's a true inspiration. Her professionalism and commitment cannot be questioned. She's so nice and there's never a dull moment."

Belinda's son and RAF pilot Sam Kerfoot-Roberts said: "She's worked hard all her life and she definitely deserves a rest. I'm super proud of her, she's such a dedicated headteacher that's amazing at her job and so supportive of her pupils and staff."

John Giddings, vice chair of the board of governors for the school said: "She's an amazing headteacher. All the staff and governors respect and look up to her.

"The standards of the school have gone up and up. Under her leadership its become one of the best performing schools in Calderdale."