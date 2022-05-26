Heathfield Prep School celebrates its 70th anniversary with a 1950s themed fayre

Heathfield – which is the Prep School to Rishworth School – welcomed all members from both the local and school community to join in the celebrations, which were held in partnership with the Heathfield PTA.

Students and staff ran a wide-range of different fundraising activities, including face-painting, glitter tattoos, hook-a-duck as well as live music courtesy of The Nightingales.

Money raised is going towards funding Heathfield’s new Eco-Classroom, which will provide children with sensory areas, ‘wild’ areas to welcome wildlife, feeders to attract a variety of birds and much, much more.

Celebrations for Heathfield Prep’s 70th anniversary were in full swing on Saturday as the school hosted its 1950s themed fayre.

Heathfield Head David Baker said: “Heathfield is a truly special school and for our 70th anniversary to be celebrated in such a fun way which brings our community together is brilliant.

“Our students, staff, parents and PTA have been brilliant in organising such a super event. Thank you to all who attended and contributed to raising vital money for our new Eco-Classroom.”

Previous Heads of the school were invited back to enjoy the fayre as well as experience a VIP dinner with school governors and local MP Craig Whittaker.

Another landmark anniversary is on the horizon too, with Rishworth School celebrating its 300th year in 2024, with a series of events planned across both schools. Further updates will be provided on the school’s social media channels and website in due course.

Head teachers of the past. David Baker (2021-), Anthony Wilkins (2009-2021), Sue Temperly (2004-2009) and Graham Brown (1974-1980).

