Heathfield Prep School celebrates its 70th anniversary with a 1950s themed fayre

Heathfield – which is the Prep School to Rishworth School – welcomed all members from both the local and school community to join in the celebrations, which were held in partnership with the Heathfield PTA.
Students and staff ran a wide-range of different fundraising activities, including face-painting, glitter tattoos, hook-a-duck as well as live music courtesy of The Nightingales.
Money raised is going towards funding Heathfield’s new Eco-Classroom, which will provide children with sensory areas, ‘wild’ areas to welcome wildlife, feeders to attract a variety of birds and much, much more.
Heathfield Head David Baker said: “Heathfield is a truly special school and for our 70th anniversary to be celebrated in such a fun way which brings our community together is brilliant.
“Our students, staff, parents and PTA have been brilliant in organising such a super event. Thank you to all who attended and contributed to raising vital money for our new Eco-Classroom.”
Previous Heads of the school were invited back to enjoy the fayre as well as experience a VIP dinner with school governors and local MP Craig Whittaker.
Another landmark anniversary is on the horizon too, with Rishworth School celebrating its 300th year in 2024, with a series of events planned across both schools. Further updates will be provided on the school’s social media channels and website in due course.