Hebden Royd pupils showcase their creativity in 1000 Postcards Exhibition

Award for Creative Excellence presented to pupils of Hebden Royd CE Primary School. Left to right: Frankie Wolfe, Jack Royle and Jack Whitaker

Pupils were invited to submit drawings, paintings, collage, montage, poems, prose and illustrations of Hebden Royd for the exhibition by Vibrant Valley, a community recovery group led by Marianne Hood OBE.

Marianne said: “This dynamic and exciting exhibition brings together work from children whose ages range from 3 to 16 years from schools within Hebden Bridge, Cragg Vale and Mytholmroyd.

"They have depicted how they see where they live in a variety of different media with one thing uniting them all – an outpouring of creativity and imagination with an exuberance and freshness of perspective."

Schools were invited to their own ‘Private’ View’ before the exhibition opened to the public and a surprise was in store when they arrived. Across all the ages in each school, several pieces of different artwork had been selected to receive an ‘Award for Creative Excellence’ for particular creativity.

One of the Head Teachers said: “This is a lovely surprise and has made a really uplifting end to the term after such a difficult year, it’s raised everyone’s spirits!”

The free Our Vibrant Valley in 1,000 Postcards Exhibition is sponsored by Hebden Royd Town Council, Hebden Bridge Rotary Club and Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation (YPO) and is on in Hebden Bridge Town Hall until August 6 and moves on to the Mytholmroyd Community Centre on August 9 to 31.

Mayor of Hebden Royd, Coun Rob Freeth said: "As Mayor I am delighted to be involved in and support delivery of the Our Vibrant Valley in 1000 Postcards art exhibition for the schools.