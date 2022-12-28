Here is the Ofsted rating for every secondary school in Calderdale
OutstandingCompass Community School NorthRavenscliffe High SchoolThe Crossley Heath School (last inspected before academy conversion)The North Halifax Grammar School (last inspected before academy conversion)Trinity Academy HalifaxTrinity Sixth Form AcademyWilliam Henry Smith School
GoodBeacon Lights SchoolsBrearley Hall SchoolBrighouse High SchoolNightingale House SchoolRastrick High SchoolRyburn Valley High SchoolThe Calder Learning TrustThe Halifax AcademyTodmorden High School
Requires ImprovementBroadwood SchoolLightcliffe AcademyMillcourt SchoolStafford Hall School
Not yet inspectedCompass Community School Willow ParkEndeavor House SchoolPark Lane AcademyThe Brooksbank School