Here is the Ofsted rating for every secondary school in Calderdale

Here is a list of the Ofsted ratings for every secondary school in Calderdale.

By Tom Scargill
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 1:50pm
Secondary school classroom.
OutstandingCompass Community School NorthRavenscliffe High SchoolThe Crossley Heath School (last inspected before academy conversion)The North Halifax Grammar School (last inspected before academy conversion)Trinity Academy HalifaxTrinity Sixth Form AcademyWilliam Henry Smith School

GoodBeacon Lights SchoolsBrearley Hall SchoolBrighouse High SchoolNightingale House SchoolRastrick High SchoolRyburn Valley High SchoolThe Calder Learning TrustThe Halifax AcademyTodmorden High School

Requires ImprovementBroadwood SchoolLightcliffe AcademyMillcourt SchoolStafford Hall School

Not yet inspectedCompass Community School Willow ParkEndeavor House SchoolPark Lane AcademyThe Brooksbank School