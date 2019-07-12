Here's how Halifax driving test centre compares to Yorkshire rivals

New data has revealed that Halifax driving test centre is the third hardest to pass at in the country.

A Freedom of Information request from GoCompare has revealed how many people required more than five attempts in order to pass their test.

In Halifax, 2.76 per cent of those tested in 2018 took over five attempts to pass, higher than the national average of 1.82 per cent.

The proportion of males taking over five attempts was 2.67 per cent and females was 2.85 per cent, again higher than the national average of 1.46 per cent and 2.17 per cent respectively.

In Yorkshire, Heckmondwike driving test centre topped the list with 3.94 per cent of people taking over five attempts to pass their driving test.

Just ahead of Halifax was Featherstone at 2.92 per cent.

Overall across Britain, Halifax ranks 38th.

The hardest driving test centre in the country, according to the figures, is South Yardley driving test centre in Birmingham.

According to the Government data assessed by GoCompare, the pass rate in Yorkshire has been below 50 per cent since 2014-15 with pass rates declining over that time period.

