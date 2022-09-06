High flying students praised for resilience at Calderdale College

Despite two challenging years of disrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students at the College have shown continued resilience, which is demonstrated by the number of high grades recorded across the curriculum.

Level 3 Performing Arts results from the 2021-22 academic year were the best the College has ever seen, with 82 percent of students receiving this top-level Distinction result.

Level 3 Art & Design matched its high grades from before the pandemic, with 84 percent of students attaining Distinction grades.

Calderdale College students receiving their results

Computing continues to be a key vocational area for the College, with the increased demand for skilled workers in this sector as a result of the pandemic. Strong results could also be seen on this Level 3 course, with 83 per cent of students receiving a Distinction grade or above, putting them in an ideal position to secure employment.

Robin Smith, Interim Director of 16-19 Curriculum at Calderdale College, said: “At this level, we are one of the top colleges in the country for student achievement. This year’s results are truly outstanding and demonstrate the College’s commitment to delivering the very best learning experience for our students. Our students have worked exceptionally hard after a challenging few years under difficult learning conditions, and this is a huge accomplishment.”

Level 3 Diploma in Childcare and Education also performed particularly well with over 89 percent securing A*-C grades.

Joshua Mawdesley, Childcare student at Calderdale College, said: “I’m thrilled with my grade. This has given me a great starting point for my future in this industry and will help me secure my place at university. I can’t wait to see what a career in Childcare will bring!”

Robin added: “Our Level 3 qualifications, which are equivalent to A Levels, place students in an enviable position for applying for higher education courses, apprenticeships and employment, giving them the skills, passion and experience to make the next step towards their dream career.”