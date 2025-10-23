High school applications: Halifax secondary school is 'most improved' in Yorkshire

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 19:00 BST
A view of Halifax from Beacon Hill
A Halifax high school has been named the most improved mainstream secondary school in Yorkshire.

Figures from the Department for Education for attainment at GCSE also showed Park Lane Academy ranked the 12th-most improved school nationally – out of more than 3,450 schools across England.

The news follows the school’s best GCSE results in its history earlier this year, which the school have described as “a historic turning point for Park Lane”.

The proportion of pupils achieving grades 9 to 5 in English and Maths more than doubled compared with 2024, while those gaining grades 9 to 4 also rose sharply.

Park Lane Academy in Halifax is celebrating "a turning point"placeholder image
Park Lane Academy in Halifax is celebrating "a turning point"

Overall progress among students is now broadly in line with, or above, national averages, says the school, with boys outperforming national averages in English, Maths and Science.

Attendance was above average for the second consecutive year, while exclusions have halved for the third year running.

Principal Stuart Hillary described the recognition as a "defining moment for the community”.

“This remarkable achievement cements our status as one of the country’s fastest-rising success stories.

"It confirms what we see in classrooms every day, the extraordinary hard work and belief of our students, staff, and families.

"It shows how far Park Lane has come, and how a culture of ambition and care can truly transform lives.”

He added: "There’s a real buzz in the school.

"Students, parents, and staff are excited to build on the success we’ve achieved this year.

"We’ve worked hard to create a culture rooted in ambition, respect, and pride, and it’s driving the school forward.”

