Hipperholme and Lightcliffe Day Nursery: Gold again for Calderdale nursery's first aid care
Hipperholme and Lightcliffe Day Nursery, on Bradford Road, has been reaccredited by Millie’s Mark, demonstrating every team member is equipped to deal with emergencies.
The nursery was one of the first 25 childcare providers in the UK to receive the award when it was launched in 2015 and has achieved it ever since.
The voluntary scheme delivered by the National Day Nurseries Association was set up to check that those looking after babies and young children had the first aid skills to help save a child’s life, if they ever needed to.
Charlotte Roebuck, owner and managing director or the nursery, said: “We know that when parents and families leave their children in our care, their number one priority is for us to keep them safe, protected and secure – and achieving Millie’s Mark is an illustration that achieving that is our number one priority too.
“It shows that we go above and beyond – not just ensuring we meet the national requirement to have one qualified first aider in our nursery at all times, but ensuring that each and every member of our team is experienced in paediatric first aid.
“We hope this experience is never needed but if it ever was, it means those who trust us to care for their babies, toddlers and children know that every member of the team is confident, ready and capable to do all they can to help.”