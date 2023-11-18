A Brighouse nursery has again been awarded a gold standard in paediatric first aid.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe Day Nursery, on Bradford Road, has been reaccredited by Millie’s Mark, demonstrating every team member is equipped to deal with emergencies.

The nursery was one of the first 25 childcare providers in the UK to receive the award when it was launched in 2015 and has achieved it ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The voluntary scheme delivered by the National Day Nurseries Association was set up to check that those looking after babies and young children had the first aid skills to help save a child’s life, if they ever needed to.

Millie Giraffe, the mascot for Millie’s Mark, with the nursery's deputy managers Lauren Knight (left) and Alice Imeson (right) and children from the pre-school room.

Charlotte Roebuck, owner and managing director or the nursery, said: “We know that when parents and families leave their children in our care, their number one priority is for us to keep them safe, protected and secure – and achieving Millie’s Mark is an illustration that achieving that is our number one priority too.

“It shows that we go above and beyond – not just ensuring we meet the national requirement to have one qualified first aider in our nursery at all times, but ensuring that each and every member of our team is experienced in paediatric first aid.