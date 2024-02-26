Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hipperholme Grammar School, on Bramley Lane in Hipperholme, offers “nurturing care characteristic of a culture which is inclusive and supportive of all pupils” said a report from the Independent Schools Inspectorate who visited in November and have now published their findings.

They also said: “The school provides dedicated and compassionate care, and creates a sense of community where pupils are sensitive to the needs of others and welcome all, irrespective of background or circumstance.”

They observed that “secure and respectful relationships between pupils and staff enable the pupils to feel safe and flourish”, identifying that “pupils of all abilities make good progress”.

And they highlighted the “extensive programme of recreational, intellectual, social, creative and physical co-curricular opportunities available”.

Head of Foundation at Hipperholme Grammar School Nicholas James said: “I am immensely proud of the staff and the pupils.

"The inspectors commented in their verbal feedback how welcome they had been made to feel by the school community and it is clear from the published report that they left with a strong sense of the nurturing environment that permeates the whole foundation.”

To improve further, the inspectorate recommended leadership opportunities for pupils should be extended and leaders should strengthen the effectiveness of collaboration between the junior and senior sections of the school to ensure pupils’ smooth transition and continuity of learning between the two departments.