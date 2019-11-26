Hipperholme Grammar School scoops podium place in prestigious ISA awards

Hipperholme Grammar School Foundation scooped a podium place in the prestigious Independent Schools Association (ISA) National Awards, in the Successful Change Management category.

Attaining the runner’s up position in the ISA competition is a great accomplishment as the category had the largest number of entries of all the award classes and the calibre of the entries was extremely high.

Mrs Diane Butcher,Deputy Head of Junior School; Mr Rob Farr, Assistant Head (Academic); Mrs Sarah Weller, Head of Junior School; Derek Redmond, athlete; Mrs Jackie Griffiths, Head of Foundation; Mrs Jill Sugden, Assistant Head (Pastoral); Mrs Judith Kerr, English teacher, who wrote the schools bid for the ISA award and Claire Osborn, ISA Chair.

To qualify for this award, the school submitted an account of the changes HGSF made in order to move the junior school from Wakefield Road to the senior school site in Bramley Lane, in 2017.

This included extensive adaptation of the senior school buildings and grounds to accommodate the younger pupils, which was largely completed by members of staff over the course of the summer holidays so that no teaching time was lost for pupils.

The project was an enormous task, which took meticulous planning, liaison with staff, parents, governors and the bank, as well as careful management.

The school was awarded a certificate at the ISA Awards dinner held during the ISA Autumn Study Conference, attended by the HGSF Senior Leadership Team.

Head teacher Jackie Griffiths said: "It was with enormous pride we received this fantastic award which truly reflects the wonderfully loyal, supportive and dynamic community of Hipperholme Grammar School."

The Awards ceremony was hosted by inspirational athlete Derek Redmond, who represented GB in the European and World Championships, as well as the Olympics in the 1980s and 90s.

During the conference Peter Woodroofe, Deputy CEO of the ISA, took time to speak to Jackie Griffiths personally to congratulate the school on its entry.

