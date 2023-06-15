Holywell Green Primary School, on Stainland Road in Holywell Green, has ben rated ‘Good’ by the education watchdog following its latest inspection.

The inspectors’ report said: “Pupils enjoy coming to this inclusive and welcoming school.

"Adults and pupils build warm and supportive relationships with each other.

Children from Holywell Green Primary School celebrate their Ofsted report

"Pupils say that school is a safe place to be and that there is no bullying. They know that adults will help to resolve any problems they may have.”

The report said the school’s leaders have developed an aspirational curriculum that demonstrates their high expectations of what pupils can achieve, and staff have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour resulting in pupils behaving well.

"In lessons, they are attentive and engaged,” said the report. “They move around school calmly and sensibly. They are polite and welcoming to visitors and are respectful towards one another and adults.”

The report went on: “Leaders are ambitious for what pupils can achieve, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

"Leaders know their school well. They have made improvements to the curriculum in recent years and know what further improvements are necessary.”

The report also said that the school’s leaders have developed a highly inclusive environment and ensure there is a range of additional opportunities for pupils to develop beyond the academic curriculum.