Housebuilder’s donation helps primary school maintain its band

A Queensbury primary school has received funding from a leading housebuilder to help maintain its brass band.

Foxhill Primary School was gifted a £1,000 by Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire to support the ongoing costs of instruments and tutoring as well as the school music department.

Members of the Foxhill Brass Band celebrating the donation from Persimmon Homes

The cash gift comes part of the housebuilder’s monthly Community Champions scheme where each of Persimmon Homes’ regional businesses choose two groups to benefit from a match-funded donation of up to £1,000 each.

The school, which encourages all children to learn to play a musical instrument, uses its music curriculum to help strengthens pupil’s confidence and mental health and wellbeing.

Sally Hey, the headteacher at Foxhill Primary School, said: “Music is a key focus for us at Foxhill. Over the last ten years, we have provided our pupils with the opportunity to learn to play a variety of instruments and perform at a variety of musical venues.

“Learning to play an instrument is a rewarding skill, which our pupils fully embrace but its continuation is reliant on the support of donations. We are very grateful to Persimmon Homes as their support will enable us to continue our brass band for future pupils.”

Each month Persimmon Homes donates up to £2,000 to community groups, organisations or charities in each of its 32 geographical areas.

Simon Whalley, sales director for Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire, said: “It is our pleasure to hand over £1,000 to Foxhill brass band and wish them lots of success in the future.

“If people were unsuccessful in their Community Champions application, we urge them to visit Persimmon Homes’ website and to try again. Hopefully they will become our next recipient.”