Housing plans submitted for former Rastrick Independent School site

The former Rastrick Independent School, Rastrick,

The former Rastrick Independent School site was purchased by local housing developer, D2M3 (Yorkshire) Limited in June this year.

The site currently consists of buildings that formed Rastrick Independent School along with an area of urban green space immediately to the north.

On site are two Victorian school buildings, a school annex that forms part of the Grade II listed Castle Hill House, a relatively modern nursery block and a temporary, prefabricated building.

Developers have now submitted plans to Calderdale Council for the land off Ogden Lane.

In the planning documents the proposed development comprises 13 dwellings, with a mix of house types including the conversion of the Victoria school building into five town houses and eight, newly built detached units.

Materials from the site demolition will be re-used to form the proposed detached houses and architectural features throughout the site. In addition to private gardens, a large communal parkland with strengthened connectivity to adjacent green infrastructure will create a rich habitat for local flora and fauna whilst connecting the new developed to its surroundings.

The building was sold off in June 2021

The school’s previous owner, Rastrick Educational Services Limited, went into liquidation in October 2019 and Christie & Co was appointed by Joint Liquidator, Claire Dowson of Begbies Traynor, to market the property.

Speaking on behalf of the company at the time of the purchase, Director, Mr Mark Robinson, said: “The school presents a rare opportunity to deliver a signature development in the heart of Rastrick that reflects the history and heritage of the site.

"We look forward to working with Calderdale Council to create a mixture of renovated, converted and new build houses that combine modern building practices with traditional crafts to deliver warm and characterful homes.”