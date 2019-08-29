How Calderdale parents can get a special keepsake box with first pair of school shoes

Wynsors World of Shoes in Halifax is encouraging its customers to celebrate the special milestone of their child starting school, with the introduction of a free custom keepsake box with the purchase of a child’s first pair of school shoes.

Shoppers who purchase a child’s first pair of school shoes can take home a specially created memory box as a chance to commemorate the occasion.

With many nostalgic emotions attached to a child’s first day at school, the shoe retailer has designed the special box as a place to store little momentoes which can get lost over the years.

The boxes, which are big enough to fit a small pair of shoes along with other sentimental items, will be available on a first come, first served basis in store.

Wynsors colleagues can be asked to provide a box at the checkout on the purchase of school shoes.

Danny Bergin, sales manager for Wynsors, said: “Shopping for a child’s first pair of school shoes is often a real milestone as a parent.

“It isn’t just a standard school uniform shop, it’s an exciting occasion which is the first step towards a child’s school life.

“We know there are many emotions attached to a first pair of shoes and so we wanted to create something which allowed our customers to treasure those memories.

"Like with photo albums, the keepsake box is a nostalgic momento to look back it in future years.”

To be in with the chance of receiving a keepsake box to commemorate the milestone, customers can purchase a first pair of school shoes at the King Cross Street store.

