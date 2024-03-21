How much are fines for missing school: 13 more parents from Halifax and other parts of Calderdale fined up to £550 after their kids miss school

More Calderdale parents have been fined – some hundreds of pounds- after their kids missed school.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT
During a day of hearings at Bradford Magistrates Court earlier this month, 13 parents were ordered to pay truancy fines plus court costs on top.

The fines ranged between £40 and £550.

Councils and schools can use various legal powers if a child is missing school without a good reason.

The parents were all up at Bradford Magistrates Court
Councils can give each parent a fine of £60, which rises to £120 each if they do not pay within 21 days.

If fines are still not paid after 28 days, parents may be prosecuted which could result in a fine of up to £2,500, a community order or a jail sentence up to three months. The court can also hand out a Parenting Order.

These orders require people to attend parenting classes and do what the court says to improve their child’s school attendance.

