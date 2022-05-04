Huddersfield Town Women FC back Calderdale College’s Sport Academy

Huddersfield Town Women FC, Huddersfield Town Foundation and Calderdale College Sport Academies colleagues

The College currently delivers the Women’s Football Academy with the Huddersfield Town Foundation, and this exciting expansion will give students looking to take their football skills to the next level the opportunity to progress to the first team at Huddersfield Town Women FC.

The Academy not only opens doors for students eager to play in the Huddersfield Town Women FC’s first team, the new agreement also provides Huddersfield Town Girls with the prospect of joining Calderdale College at 16-years-old to continue their player development whilst studying a post-GCSE course of their choice.

The Inspire Centre, home of Sport Academies at Calderdale College, provides a fantastic offer for any talented athlete wishing to develop their skills in the game and build towards a professional career in sport.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students are coached by UEFA-qualified coaches in a professional environment for six to eight hours per week, and attend their classroom-based studies for a minimum of 12 hours per week, depending on their chosen course.

The Academy Programmes at Calderdale College have already been a huge success, with former Calderdale College Men’s Football Academy student, Jay Benne, now playing in the first team for FC Halifax Town. With the continued growth of the women’s game, the College is certain this exciting new partnership will allow for more students to achieve their goals of succeeding as professional players.

Craig Waterworth, General Manager of Calderdale College’s Inspire Centre, commented: “Great work has been done between the College and Town Foundation already but having the Women’s team involved really shows synergy between us all. From the moment we met the team it was clear that to take things to the next level, connecting the Academy to Huddersfield Town Women FC was the best way forward.

“This is an extremely exciting time, and we hope that girls of all age groups from the club will be able to see a clear pathway into the Women’s Academy and our students will benefit from having a chance to progress to the first team. I am extremely proud and look forward to working closely with both parties.”

On the news Alison Bamforth, Chair of Huddersfield Town Women FC, added: “I am delighted to take the opportunity to bring Huddersfield Town Women FC into this great partnership. The potential of consolidating a pathway for female footballers in the area is clear and I know that several players from our junior teams are already excited to join the Women’s Football Academy.”

Calderdale College is now recruiting into the Academies for the 2022/23 season and students can study any post-GCSE course at the College alongside.