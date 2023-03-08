"I could not be prouder" - Headteacher at Salterlee Primary School in Halifax retires

Mark Scott, Headteacher at Salterlee Primary School, retires after almost 10 years at the school.

Throughout his teaching career, the local Headteacher has taught thousands of students from across Calderdale and beyond. Under his leadership, Salterlee Primary School, in the Shibden Valley has consistently maintained a Good Ofsted rating.

What Mark said of his time at Salterlee: "Salterlee has been a big part of my life, and as a headteacher, you invest a massive amount into it, so it is sad to be leaving, but it's a new chapter for the school and a new chapter for me personally. The parents, pupils, staff, and governors have all been fantastic over the years, and it has truly been a privilege to work here. I could not be prouder of what we have achieved together”.

Mark Scott, Headteacher at Salterlee Primary School. Picture: Dom Deoison

He continued: “Now that I’m retired, I am looking forward to seeing the school thrive now that it has joined the Polaris Multi-Academy Trust, and for it to continue to improve and excel. I’m also looking forward to spending more time with my family and to getting out with the dogs more often.”

The school has already appointed a new Head of School, Mrs Lucy Harper, who has already started her new role at the school.

Lucy Harper, the new Head of School at Salterlee Primary School said: Mark has done a fantastic job and the staff, and children, will all miss him in school. He is leaving us with a great foundation to build on and now that the school has joined the Polaris MAT, we have even more opportunities to excel. I am excited to get started in my new role and to get to know the wonderful Salterlee community.

Steve Evans, CEO of the Polaris Multi Academy Trust said: “I would like to thank Mark for his dedication and commitment to Salterlee Primary. Mark has delivered an excellent education to all the children that have attended the school. I would like to wish him the very best for the future from everyone at Polaris.”