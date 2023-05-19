Impressive cake made by Halifax baker and commissioned by Calderdale College celebrates borough

The delicious creation was made by Lucy’s Little Bake House, in Halifax town centre, at the request of Calderdale College to mark the college’s 130th anniversary.

Calderdale College said it wanted to honour the borough’s heritage by putting a spotlight on key attractions and buildings across the district, and the cake’s decorations include Wainhouse Tower, The Piece Hall, Cromwell Bottom and Hebden Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design was inspired by local artist Kate Lycett, known for her style of layering objects.

Calderdale College Principal David Malone cuts into the tasty cake

The college’s expert teaching team iced the cake and topped it with photographs, while the delicious Victoria sponge was baked by Lucy’s Little Bake House.

The first bricks were laid for the original Halifax Technical College on May 23, 1893, and classes began in 1896.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, the college has become the largest provider of further education and apprenticeships, and the only provider of higher education in Calderdale, serving more than 4,000 students each year.

Principal and Chief Executive at Calderdale College, David Malone, said: “Our institution has been a hub of our community for more than a century, providing quality education for residents and training for businesses by continually adapting to the changing needs of our region.

College Principal David Malone enjoys the cake

“We are thrilled that we can celebrate 130 years as an asset to Calderdale, shaping the futures of students of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everything we have achieved is testament to the hard work of our staff and students, and the strong partnerships we have built with employers and organisations helping us to address local and national priorities.”