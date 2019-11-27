'It's not all about an oven-ready Brexit': Education Hustings in ultra marginal Calder Valley

Tonight in the ultra marginal Calder Valley the only education hustings in Yorkshire and North East England is set to take place.

Calder Valley candidates - Conservative Craig Whittaker, the Liberal Party’s Richard Phillips, Labour’s Mr Fenton-Glynn and Liberal Democrat Javed Bashir - have all been invited to be put in the hot seat to provide plans for education.

The Brooksbank School, in Elland

Organised by Calderdale Against School Cuts (CASC) the Hustings will be hosted by The Brooksbank School.

Sue McMahon, from Calderdale Against School Cuts, said: "It's not all about an oven ready Brexit, we have a duty to keep Education at the heart of this election."

All four declared prospective parliamentary candidates for the marginal Calder Valley constituency have been invited to attend the Education Hustings.

Doors open 18:30

The event will be admission by ticket only.

Tickets can be reserved from The Brooksbank School, bookings close 4pm.

For more info, phone: 01422374791, or email admin@bbs.calderdale.sch.uk