Land switch go-ahead means Halifax's Ravenscliffe School can expand

An extension to a Halifax special school will be able to go-ahead, after senior councillors agreed to transfer two key pieces of land from one of its departments to another.

Transferring the land at Spring Hall, Huddersfield Road, Halifax, from Calderdale Council’s public services department to its children and young people’s services directorate has not been without controversy.

Cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson, said he recognised concerns raised over a number of years over use of the land.

But Cabinet members had to weigh that against Ravenscliffe School being able to expand and offer more places for children with special educational needs and disabilities, which were much needed – the school already has the relevant planning permissions, he said.

One parcel of land will be used for the extension while another, following Cabinet’s approval, will house a temporary building to house pupils while the extension work is completed, and will then revert back to the council for open space.

Coun Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said: “I want to make it clear this is not a sale or disposal of land – it is land that is council-owned and it’s just an internal transfer so it reflects the function of its educational use.

“The need for special school places is increasing year on year and without this expansion we will be at risk of being unable to meet our statutory duty to provide sufficient places.”

“The alternative would be to send more children out of area at considerable cost to families and the council – in some cases over £100,000 per place, per year,” he said.

Coun Wilkinson, who said he used sports provision at the site growing up in the area, appreciated concerns.

“People really appreciate using it as an open space.

“But ultimately as a Cabinet we are being asked to balance the impact of a small loss of public open space against the very significant benefit of providing high quality local education for some of Calderdale’s most vulnerable children and young people,” he said.

Legal objections about what the land can be used for – including relating to a 1948 Deed of Gift by which the former Borough of Halifax acquired it – had been raised, said Coun Wilkinson.

But, he said of the legal issues: “This has been very carefully considered and our legal team have confirmed that statutory procedures have been followed.”

Leader of the Council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said: “If I was a parent with a special educational needs child I would not want to see them sent away, I would want to see them educated locally and be part of the family and the life of the borough.

“And that is a very compelling argument for me.”