Latest figures for Calderdale schools hit by coronavirus

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

At the end of yesterday, there were 36 primary schools, 11 secondary schools and one special school in the borough where pupils could not come in because of positive tests.

There were also 13 early years providers or nurseries that had been hit.

On Monday, Salterhebble Junior and Infant School, at Stafford Square in Halifax, shut to all children because too many of its staff were self-isolating.

The school was due to close on Friday for the summer holidays so will not reopen until September.

Headteacher Caroline Bullard said: “Due to the number of staff being required to isolate, and in line with current Government guidance, we took the difficult decision to close until the end of term.

“Parents have been updated on the situation and the school has provided guidance to pupils to enable them to continue their education remotely.”

Ryburn Valley High School, in Sowerby Bridge, offered parents the choice of either in-school lessons or remote learning for the final week of the school year due to the high rates of coronavirus infections amongst young people in Calderdale.

The offer came amidst numerous bubble closures at the school, with only 39 per cent of students actually in school last Thursday.

Ryburn’s Head of School Kath Parker said: “Over the past couple of weeks we have seen a huge increase in positive cases in school, and each of these results in bubble closures with numerous close contacts having to self isolate for 10 days.

“Unluckily, in some cases the same students have faced multiple periods of self-isolation, sometimes only returning to school for a day or two in between. The disruption to their learning and family life is intolerable.

“The core principle of education is that ‘schools have a duty to provide education the best way we can’. With this in mind, we have worked very closely with Calderdale Public Health, and with their agreement, we are offering families the choice of either in school or remote learning next week.

“This gives parents more control over the situation, and some reassurance that they will not start the summer holidays facing yet another period of self-isolation for their children.