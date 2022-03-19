Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield official opens Halifax sixth form academy
Former Leeds Rhinos rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield OBE officially opened Halifax based Trinity Sixth Form Academy.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the opening ceremony had to be delayed when the school originally opened in September 2020.
Situated in the heart of Halifax, Trinity Sixth Form Academy is located in the former council library building that was converted into a state-of-the-art sixth form centre with works completed in June 2020.
Michael Fitzsimons, Principal of Trinity Sixth Form Academy sad: “We’re overjoyed that since the academy opened, we have achieved so much is such a short space of time.
"Overcoming the hurdles that COVID-19 presented has left us even more determined to ensure pupils have still had access to first-class resources whether that’s within our state-of-the-art facilities or when home learning.
“Thanks to the success of our Trinity Scholars Programme – this year of the four students that gained interviews three of them were successful in securing Oxbridge university places, two at Cambridge and one at Oxford. Two of these students are the first in their family to go to university, and one of the best in the world no less.
"Applying to these institutions is a gruelling task. These students have shown excellent resilience, especially coming out of lockdowns and we couldn’t be more pleased for them.”
