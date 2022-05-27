Lisa Nandy visits fire-hit Halifax primary school

The Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, Communities and Local Government joined Halifax's MP Holly Lynch at Ash Green Primary School in Mixenden.

She met youngsters and staff including headteacher Mungo Sheppard.

He said: "Lisa and Holly came to discuss the issues facing our communities and what needs to be done to support our children and families to thrive.

"They also spent time talking to staff about the incredible work that has taken place since the fire and met our fantastic children."

Ms Nandy also spoke at social fabric summit Restitch 2022 at The Square Chapel and visited the development underway to create 106 new homes at Beech Hill in Halifax.