Lloyds Banking Group expands T-Levels programme to boost digital skills and increase opportunities in banking

The Group’s support for the T-Level qualification is part of its industry-leading apprenticeship programme, with more than 1,300 apprentices, in roles ranging from data and business analytics to software engineering and cyber security.

Seventeen students from Calderdale College in Halifax are beginning workplace placements on the Group’s T-Level programme this week, following a successful pilot in 2022.

Students will gain nine weeks of industry experience on a placement, paid for by Lloyds Banking Group, working at the business’s key UK hubs in Halifax and Leeds.

Lloyds Banking Group expands T-Levels programme in Yorkshire

The 16–19-year-olds have been allocated places aligned to the Digital T-Level courses they’re taking within key disciplines for the banking sector: software engineering, cyber security, data analytics, and finance and project management.

During their nine-week placements, students will work with experienced Lloyds Banking Group mentors to make a significant contribution to their allocated business areas, working on projects such as building a chat bot and web design, as well as getting involved with planning team events and activities.

This is the second year of the Group’s T-Level programme, which has been designed to offer another route into banking for school-leavers and meet increasing demand for digital skills within the sector.

Six students participated in the pilot scheme last year, with all since applying for apprenticeship roles and being fast-tracked to the final assessment stage. This year, a total of 70 students across the UK will complete the nine-week placement in two four-week blocks, .

Holly Lynch, MP for Halifax, said: “I was invited to the T-Level Industry Placement Showcase with students from Calderdale College and I was very impressed with Lloyds’ commitment as an organisation to playing a proactive role in addressing the skills gaps which stand to affect the banking sector. The commitment from members of Lloyds staff to truly engage with young people on how their interests can be nurtured and deployed in the banking sector was great to see and I was struck by the enthusiasm with which the students responded to what was on offer at Lloyds. I wish this new cohort of students all the best and look forward to seeing their progress.”

Catherine Rutter, Lloyds Banking Group Ambassador for Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “It’s amazing to see a full launch of our T-Levels programme in Halifax and Leeds, after such a successful pilot last year.