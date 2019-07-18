Local Academy Trust celebrates SAT test results

A local Multi-Academy Trust is very proud of its pupils' end of year test results, with the hard work of children and staff being praised.

Learning, improving and progressing together, The Greetland Academy Trust is made up of The Greetland Academy and West Vale Primary School, and Raynville Primary School in Leeds. One school has seen its pass rate more than double, another showing its biggest year on year improvement.

Amanda Bennett, CEO of the Trust, said: “We are so pleased with our pupils' end of year test outcomes across all Key Stages. These results show high achievement, rapid progress and improved standards across the Trust, thanks to a focus on high quality teaching in each school.” Following the release of the end of Key Stage 2 SAT test results, she spoke highly of the work of the three school principals, their staff, and especially the pupils: “I am so proud of the dedication, shared-working and positive ethos within the Trust to ensure our children are ready to start secondary school.”

Fiona Gardiner, principal at West Vale Primary School, said: “Since joining the Trust, our combined test pass rate has more than doubled. I am just elated with these results and so proud of our teachers and children.”

Andrew Midgley, headteacher of Raynville Primary School, added: “For the last three years our results have improved every year. This year has seen the biggest improvement yet. Great work team!”

For Helen Crowther, a relatively new principal at The Greetland Academy, these have also been memorable results: “I am super-proud to lead a school with such high-attaining children. What a lovely way to end my first full year at Greetland. Pupils and teachers, you are fabulous!”

The Greetland Academy Trust is a growing group of schools, working together to achieve the best possible outcomes for all their pupils. Each school retains its own character, special and unique to its local area. They now also benefit from the Trust’s shared resources and status as an EEF Research School, National English Hub, Teacher training provider and Teaching School – this allows individual and joint challenges to be met in creative, efficient and effective ways. Staff and leadership development within the Trust promotes the ongoing sharing and development of evidence-driven best practice to raise standards further.

Any parent or school interested in finding out more should visit https://www.greetlandacademy.org.uk/calderdale/primary/rghmat